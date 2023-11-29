Lehigh hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Gregory’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-5)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Cam Gregory scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 69-61 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Lehigh is second in the Patriot League with 14.2 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 3.2.

The Red Flash are 0-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lehigh averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Lehigh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Cam Gillus is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Lehigh.

Braylen Blue averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 4.2 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc. Gregory is averaging 11.9 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.