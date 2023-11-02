Lehigh begins season at home against Cornell

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6; over/under…

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks open the season at home against the Cornell Big Red.

Lehigh finished 9-6 at home last season while going 16-14 overall. The Mountain Hawks averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

Cornell finished 6-8 on the road and 17-11 overall last season. The Big Red averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.