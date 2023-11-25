Lee’s 30 lead Princeton over Northeastern 80-66

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 30 points as Princeton beat Northeastern 80-66 on Saturday. Lee added six rebounds…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 30 points as Princeton beat Northeastern 80-66 on Saturday.

Lee added six rebounds for the Tigers (6-0). Matt Allocco scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the foul line, and added six assists. Caden Pierce shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from thefree-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding nine rebounds. The Tigers extended their winning streak to six games.

Harold Woods finished with 21 points for the Huskies (3-4). Joe Pridgen added 13 points for Northeastern. Jared Turner also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

