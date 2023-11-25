Live Radio
Lee scores 28, Missouri State beats South Carolina State 92-74

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:12 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Matthew Lee’s 28 points helped Missouri State defeat South Carolina State 92-74 on Saturday.

Lee also had seven assists for the Bears (5-1). Donovan Clay added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cesare Edwards finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs (2-5) were led by Wilson Dubinsky, who posted 18 points. Davion Everett added 14 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Atiba Taylor had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

