Lee leads Princeton against Bucknell

Princeton Tigers (6-0) at Bucknell Bison (2-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16; over/under is…

Princeton Tigers (6-0) at Bucknell Bison (2-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Bucknell Bison after Xaivian Lee scored 30 points in Princeton’s 80-66 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Bison are 1-1 in home games. Bucknell is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 4-0 on the road. Princeton ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Matt Allocco averaging 14.0.

Bucknell averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Noah Williamson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 9.9 points for Bucknell.

Lee is averaging 18.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Allocco is averaging 17.5 points for Princeton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

