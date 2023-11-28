Lee and Missouri State host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (6-0) at Missouri State Bears (5-1) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-0) at Missouri State Bears (5-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Matthew Lee scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 92-74 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Missouri State averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-0 on the road. Evansville is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Missouri State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Evansville has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Evansville averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Missouri State allows.

The Bears and Purple Aces square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 50.9% for Missouri State.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 19.5 points and 1.8 blocks for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.5 points for Evansville.

