LeDee leads No. 17 San Diego State against BYU after 27-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) at BYU Cougars (1-0) Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2;…

San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) at BYU Cougars (1-0)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 San Diego State visits the BYU Cougars after Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 83-57 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

BYU went 19-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

San Diego State went 32-7 overall a season ago while going 8-2 on the road. The Aztecs averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 28.4 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

