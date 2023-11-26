Led by Williams’ double-double, Old Dominion takes down Drexel 68-61 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyrone Williams had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Old Dominion’s 68-61 overtime win against Drexel…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyrone Williams had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Old Dominion’s 68-61 overtime win against Drexel on Sunday.

Williams added four steals for the Monarchs (2-3). Chaunce Jenkins scored 18 points and Vasean Allette finished with 15.

The Dragons (3-3) were led by Amari Williams, who posted 19 points and six blocks. Lamar Oden Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

