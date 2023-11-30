Leach leads Fairfield against Iona after 25-point outing

Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (1-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the…

Iona Gaels (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (1-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Iona Gaels after Jalen Leach scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 83-80 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Stags have gone 1-1 at home. Fairfield is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Gaels have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona is third in the MAAC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Iona gives up. Iona averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Fairfield allows.

The Stags and Gaels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 16.8 points. Peyton Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.7 points for Fairfield.

Idan Tretout is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for Iona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

