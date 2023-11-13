Le Moyne secures 105-46 victory over SUNY-Canton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary’s 21 points helped Le Moyne defeat SUNY-Canton 105-46 on Monday night. Cleary added seven…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kaiyem Cleary’s 21 points helped Le Moyne defeat SUNY-Canton 105-46 on Monday night.

Cleary added seven rebounds for the Dolphins (1-2). Nathan McClure scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Darrick Jones Jr. shot 5 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Kangaroos were led by Terrence Fields, who posted eight points. Moustapha Biao added eight points for SUNY-Canton. Eli Larson also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Le Moyne visits San Diego in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.