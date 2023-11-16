Live Radio
Le Moyne faces San Diego after Cleary’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:42 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at San Diego Toreros (2-1)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays the San Diego Toreros after Kaiyem Cleary scored 21 points in Le Moyne’s 105-46 victory against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

San Diego finished 8-9 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shoot 49.3% from the field last season.

Le Moyne did not compete in Division I in the 2022-23 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

