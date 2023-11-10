Le Moyne Dolphins to square off against the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats on the road

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-0)
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats square off against the Le Moyne Dolphins.
Villanova finished 17-17 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.
Le Moyne did not play in Division I last season.
