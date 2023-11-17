Latson scores career-high 35 points to rally No. 12 Florida State women over Florida 79-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored a career-high 35 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to rally No.…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored a career-high 35 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to rally No. 12 Florida State over Florida 79-75 on Friday.

The sophomore was 11-of-20 shooting and made all 12 of her free throws in posting her eighth career 30-point game. She made all five of her field-goal attempts and seven free throws in final quarter when the Seminoles outscored the Gators 30-19. Makayla Timpson added 13 points and 12 rebounds. O’Mariah Gordon and Sara Bejedi scored 10 points each.

Ra Shaya Kyle and Leilani Correa scored 16 points each, Aliyah Matharu added 15 and Alberte Rimdal 13 for the Gators, who had a 25-game home nonconference win streak snapped. Their previous home nonleague loss also came against the Seminoles, in 2019.

The Gators had led the entire second half until Gordon tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2:14 left and Latson added a bucket seconds later to go in front. Florida State clung to the lead with the outcome not settled until Latson made her final two free throws for a five-point lead with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Correa’s two free throws to open the fourth quarter extended a Gators lead to nine points before the Seminoles went on an 11-3 run with seven points from Latson to get within a point with seven minutes left.

Matharu ended the first half with a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run and give the Gators their first lead at 36-35.

Florida State is host to South Alabama on Sunday. Florida plays Purdue on Monday in the Pink Flamingo Championships in the Bahamas.

