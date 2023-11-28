Lathon leads Morehead State against Austin Peay after 27-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits…

Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Austin Peay Governors after Jordan Lathon scored 27 points in Morehead State’s 94-53 victory over the Midway Eagles.

The Governors are 2-0 in home games. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Riley Minix averaging 7.9.

Austin Peay is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.

Minix is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Drew Thelwell is averaging 11.6 points and 2.6 rebounds for Morehead State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

