Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lanier scores 21 in…

Lanier scores 21 in North Florida’s 67-58 victory over Maine

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 21 points as North Florida beat Maine 67-58 on Saturday night.

Lanier shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Ospreys (4-2). Ametri Moss added 14 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and they also had five rebounds. Dorian James shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Black Bears (3-3) were led in scoring by Kellen Tynes, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Adam Cisse added 10 points and six rebounds for Maine. AJ Lopez also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up