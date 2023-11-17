Lanier scores 17 as North Florida knocks off Northwestern State 80-74

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 17 points as North Florida beat Northwestern State 80-74 on Friday night. Lanier…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 17 points as North Florida beat Northwestern State 80-74 on Friday night.

Lanier also had 10 rebounds for the Ospreys (3-2). Jah Nze shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ametri Moss shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Ryan Forrest led the Demons (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, two steals and two blocks. Northwestern State also got 20 points from Cliff Davis. Chase Forte also had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

