Lanier leads North Florida against LSU after 21-point game

North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at LSU Tigers (3-2)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the LSU Tigers after Chaz Lanier scored 21 points in North Florida’s 67-58 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. LSU scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Ospreys are 1-1 on the road. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian James averaging 5.0.

LSU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). North Florida scores 9.7 more points per game (77.7) than LSU gives up to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is shooting 58.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for LSU.

Lanier is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jah Nze is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds for North Florida.

