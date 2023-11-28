Langston Love has career-high 23 points for No. 9 Baylor in 108-70 win over Nicholls

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score a career-high 23 points,…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Baylor never trailed in a 108-70 victory over Nicholls on Tuesday night.

“We always say you get rewarded if you play the right way, and he actually came in and passed up a couple of shots to get better shots,” Bears coach Scott Drew said of Love. “What was really good was when he got going, our players really looked to him, and did a great job of that.”

RayJ Dennis, a senior transfer from Toledo, had 14 points and 10 assists for his first double-double with the Bears (7-0). Jayden Nunn chipped in 13 points and Caleb Lohner 12.

All 12 Bears players scored, and all but one had a rebound as they shot 57% (38 of 67) from the field overall, 61% (14 of 23) on 3-pointers and eclipsed 100 points for the first time since a 117-53 win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 7, 2022.

“We just have an unselfish team, and having that many shooters works,” Lohner said. “It’s just fun to be on the floor with that many guys that can shoot the ball like that.”

Robert Brown III scored 17 points for the Colonels (2-5). Micah Thomas had 16 points, Jamal West 15 and Byron Ireland 11.

Nicholls was within 15-13 on a jumper by West before Baylor went on a 16-5 run, a 4 1/2-minute span that included 3-pointers by Nunn, Lohner and Miro Little. That was part of a bigger 35-12 spurt to end the first half for a 50-25 lead. The Bears also scored the first seven points after halftime.

Led by Love’s big night, the Bears showed their depth with bench players combining for 62 points, 26 rebounds and 11 assists.

“You always hear the saying that one bad apple can spoil the bunch, and we don’t have those energy vampires,” Drew said. “We’ve got a bunch of givers, guys that are excited for each other, and that’s really fun.”

Nicholls coach Tevon Saddler believes Drew’s squad is a “well-oiled machine” that can go a long way this season.

“They’re really deep. This team is built for longevity and success,” Saddler said. “I’m really intrigued by the trio of guards and they bring two really good guards off the bench.”

Baylor completed its November schedule with a 7-0 record. That’s par for the course over the last four seasons as the Bears have gone 22-1 in November games. Dennis was coming off a 24-point, eight-assist performance in a 95-91 win over Florida on Friday that earned him MVP honors at the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament in Brooklyn.

Nicholls plays its third straight road game Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

Baylor will try to stay unbeaten when it hosts Northwestern on Saturday, one of three games remaining at the Ferrell Center before moving into its new arena on Jan. 2.

