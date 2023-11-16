Langley leads UNC Greensboro against No. 14 Arkansas after 26-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks after Keyshaun Langley scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 74-70 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Arkansas finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks averaged 12.8 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 14-5 in SoCon games and 8-6 on the road last season. The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

