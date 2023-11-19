Lane scores 23 in Georgia State’s 88-77 win against Little Rock

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 23 points in Georgia State’s 88-77 victory over Little Rock on Sunday. Lane was…

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 23 points in Georgia State’s 88-77 victory over Little Rock on Sunday.

Lane was 7 of 18 shooting, including 6 for 16 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (2-2). Dwon Odom added 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Jamaine Mann was 5 of 10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jamir Chaplin led the Trojans (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Little Rock also got 17 points and three steals from Cougar Downing. Khalen Robinson also had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

