Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lane scores 23 as…

Lane scores 23 as Georgia State downs Little Rock 93-90 in OT

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Toneari Lane scored 23 points as Georgia State beat Little Rock 93-90 in overtime on Wednesday.

Lane added seven rebounds for the Panthers (3-2). Jay’Den Turner scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Lucas Taylor had 13 points and shot 5 for 18, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Khalen Robinson finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (1-4). Cougar Downing added 20 points for Little Rock. In addition, Deantoni Gordon had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up