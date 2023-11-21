Live Radio
Lane scores 20 in Prairie View A&M’s 76-64 victory against Eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:16 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charles Lane Jr. scored 20 points as Prairie View A&M beat Eastern Kentucky 76-64 on Tuesday.

Lane also had six rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (4-2). Nick Gazelas scored 16 points and added three steals. Charles Smith IV had 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. John Ukomadu added eight points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. In addition, Collin Cooper had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

