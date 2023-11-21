Land scores 17, South Alabama downs Division II-member Lynn 74-62

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Maxwell Land scored 17 points as South Alabama beat Lynn 74-62 on Tuesday night. Land also…

Land also had six rebounds for the Jaguars (4-3). Tyrell Jones scored 16 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Isiah Gaiter had 15 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tradavis Thompson finished with 13 points and five assists for the Division II-member Fighting Knights of Boca Raton, Florida. Ben Gahlert added 11 points for Lynn. In addition, Nordin Kapic had 10 points and nine rebounds.

