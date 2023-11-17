Lamar visits Pacific following Anderson’s 20-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (1-2) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Pacific Tigers…

Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at Pacific Tigers (1-2)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Pacific Tigers after Terry Anderson scored 20 points in Lamar’s 90-82 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Pacific went 15-18 overall last season while going 7-10 at home. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 77.7 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

Lamar went 9-22 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

