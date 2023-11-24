Lamar secures 83-65 win against Bethune-Cookman at Brock Challenge

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chris Pryor scored 19 points as Lamar beat Bethune-Cookman 83-65 on Friday night in the second…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chris Pryor scored 19 points as Lamar beat Bethune-Cookman 83-65 on Friday night in the second game on Day One of the Brock Challenge tournament.

Pryor was 6 of 6 shooting, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (3-2). Ja’Sean Jackson shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Adam Hamilton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jakobi Heady finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (3-2). Reggie Ward Jr. added 16 points and four steals for Bethune-Cookman. Zion Harmon also had 14 points and two steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Lamar visits Longwood and Bethune-Cookman plays Delaware State.

