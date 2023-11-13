Lamar Cardinals to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals host the…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals host the UTSA Roadrunners.

Lamar went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Cardinals averaged 6.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

UTSA went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.