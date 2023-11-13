Lamar Cardinals to host the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)
Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals host the UTSA Roadrunners.
Lamar went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Cardinals averaged 6.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.
UTSA went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
