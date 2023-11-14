Lamar Cardinals host the UTSA Roadrunners in out-of-conference contest

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts UTSA in non-conference action.

Lamar finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

UTSA finished 10-22 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 10.5 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

