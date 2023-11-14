Lamar Cardinals host the UTSA Roadrunners in out-of-conference contest

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Lamar Cardinals (1-1)
Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts UTSA in non-conference action.
Lamar finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 74.5 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.
UTSA finished 10-22 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 10.5 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.