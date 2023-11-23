Lamar Cardinals and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) vs. Lamar Cardinals (2-2) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals will play…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) vs. Lamar Cardinals (2-2)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals will play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia.

Lamar went 9-22 overall with a 4-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

