Lafayette visits UCLA after Bona’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -23.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Adem Bona scored 28 points in UCLA’s 75-44 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

UCLA finished 31-6 overall a season ago while going 17-0 at home. The Bruins averaged 19.6 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 12.7 bench points last season.

Lafayette finished 9-12 in Patriot League play and 5-16 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 8.5 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

