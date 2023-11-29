Lafayette Leopards face the Drexel Dragons on 3-game losing streak

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -7; over/under is…

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -7; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette comes into the matchup against Drexel after losing three games in a row.

The Leopards have gone 1-0 at home. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Dragons are 1-2 in road games. Drexel ranks fourth in the CAA scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 8.0.

Lafayette scores 60.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 62.0 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is shooting 37.5% and averaging 9.4 points for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 8.6 points for Lafayette.

Williams is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

