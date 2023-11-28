Lafayette faces Drexel, seeks to end 3-game skid

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup against…

Drexel Dragons (3-3) at Lafayette Leopards (1-6)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup against Drexel after losing three straight games.

The Leopards are 1-0 on their home court. Lafayette averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Dragons are 1-2 in road games. Drexel is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 8.6 points. Justin Vander Baan is shooting 37.5% and averaging 9.4 points for Lafayette.

Amari Williams is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

