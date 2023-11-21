La Salle takes on No. 9 Duke following Brantley’s 30-point outing

La Salle Explorers (4-0) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

La Salle Explorers (4-0) at Duke Blue Devils (3-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -26.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Khalil Brantley’s 30-point game in La Salle’s 79-78 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Duke finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 63.6 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

La Salle went 15-19 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Explorers shot 42.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

