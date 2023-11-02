La Salle hosts Drexel to tip off season

Drexel Dragons at La Salle Explorers Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers open the season…

Drexel Dragons at La Salle Explorers

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers open the season at home against the Drexel Dragons.

La Salle went 8-8 at home last season while going 15-19 overall. The Explorers shot 42.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel finished 3-9 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Dragons averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 10.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

