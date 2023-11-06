La Salle hosts Drexel in season opener

Drexel Dragons at La Salle Explorers Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons at La Salle Explorers

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers open the season at home against the Drexel Dragons.

La Salle finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 26.2 bench points last season.

Drexel went 11-9 in CAA games and 3-9 on the road last season. The Dragons averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

