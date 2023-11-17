Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » La Salle faces Southern…

La Salle faces Southern Indiana after Shepherd’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-3) at La Salle Explorers (3-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Daeshon Shepherd scored 22 points in La Salle’s 69-57 win over the Bucknell Bison.

La Salle went 8-8 at home last season while going 15-19 overall. The Explorers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Southern Indiana went 16-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 27.7 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up