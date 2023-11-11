La Salle Explorers host the Northeastern Huskies in non-conference play

Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -6; over/under is…

Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -6; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Northeastern face off in non-conference action.

La Salle finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 21.9 from deep.

Northeastern finished 6-13 in CAA action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 5.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

