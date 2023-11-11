La Salle Explorers host the Northeastern Huskies in non-conference play

Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -6; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: La Salle and Northeastern face off in non-conference action.
La Salle finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 21.9 from deep.
Northeastern finished 6-13 in CAA action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 5.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.
