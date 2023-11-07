Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » La Salle begins season…

La Salle begins season at home against Drexel

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drexel Dragons at La Salle Explorers

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers host the Drexel Dragons for the season opener.

La Salle went 15-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel went 17-15 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Dragons averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 6.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up