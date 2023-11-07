Kugel scores 23 to help Florida beat Loyola Maryland 93-73 in opener

Riley Kugel scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Micah Handlogten made 7 of 8 from the field and finished with 16 points on Monday night and Florida beat Loyola Maryland 93-73 in the season opener for both teams.

Tyrese Samuel added 15 points and eight rebounds, Alex Condon scored 13 and Walter Clayton Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for Florida.

Loyola went 0 for 5 from the field and committed five turnovers over the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game as the Gators jumped to a 16-0 lead when Condon hit a 3-pointer with 16:14 left in the first half. The Greyhounds trimmed their deficit to 10 points when Golden Dike made a layup about 10 minutes later but Florida scored 11 of the next 15 points and Loyola got no closer.

Dike, who made 5 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, led the Greyhounds with 16 points. Tyson Commander added 15 points and D’Angelo Stines scored 13.

Florida shot 58% (36 of 62) from the field and, despite shooting just 50% from the charity stripe, the Gators made as many free throws (15) as Loyola attempted.

