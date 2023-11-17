Krikke leads Iowa against Arkansas State after 24-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -19; over/under is 171

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Ben Krikke scored 24 points in Iowa’s 92-84 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 16.5 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall with a 2-11 record on the road last season. The Red Wolves shot 43.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

