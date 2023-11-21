Kochera scores 23 as Davidson defeats Boston University 69-45

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 23 points in Davidson’s 69-45 win against Boston University on Tuesday night. Kochera…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 23 points in Davidson’s 69-45 win against Boston University on Tuesday night.

Kochera was 10 of 12 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (3-2). Reed Bailey added 12 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and they also had eight rebounds. Grant Huffman was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Terriers (1-4) were led by Matai Baptiste, who recorded 10 points.

