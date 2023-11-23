Kochera leads Davidson against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 23-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (3-2) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-3) Moraga, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Saint…

Davidson Wildcats (3-2) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-3)

Moraga, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Connor Kochera scored 23 points in Davidson’s 69-45 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Gaels are 2-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 away from home. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 2.8.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 67.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 61.4 Davidson gives up. Davidson has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Skogman is shooting 55.9% and averaging 10.8 points for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 10.4 points for Davidson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

