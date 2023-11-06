King’s 34 lead Richmond past VMI 93-75

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King’s 34 points led Richmond past VMI 93-75 on Monday night in a season opener.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King’s 34 points led Richmond past VMI 93-75 on Monday night in a season opener.

King added five rebounds for the Spiders. Delonnie Hunt was 5-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Jason Roche had nine points and shot 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Keydets were led by Brennan Watkins, who recorded 24 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

