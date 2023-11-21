King’s 21 lead Richmond past UNLV 82-65

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan King’s 21 points helped Richmond defeat UNLV 82-65 on Tuesday night in the Sunshine…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan King’s 21 points helped Richmond defeat UNLV 82-65 on Tuesday night in the Sunshine Slam.

King also had six assists for the Spiders (3-2). Neal Quinn scored 20 points while going 9 of 16 from the field, and added seven rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Isaiah Bigelow was 7-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Rebels (2-3) were led by Jackie Johnson III, who recorded 17 points. Kalib Boone added 14 points for UNLV. In addition, Jalen Hill had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.