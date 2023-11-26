Live Radio
King scores 21 as North Carolina Central defeats Coastal Carolina 70-58

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:32 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-58 victory against Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

King added nine rebounds for the Eagles (4-4). Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Chanticleers (1-4) were led in scoring by Jon Sanders, who finished with 14 points. Coastal Carolina also got 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Jacob Meyer. In addition, John Ojiako had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

