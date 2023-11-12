King leads North Carolina Central against Georgia after 26-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -20; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Po’Boigh King scored 26 points in North Carolina Central’s 107-54 win against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

Georgia finished 16-16 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 44.0% from the field last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-12 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

