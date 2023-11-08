Kent State hosts James Madison following Edwards’ 24-point game

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison…

James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0)

Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Terrence Edwards scored 24 points in James Madison’s 79-76 overtime win against the Michigan State Spartans.

Kent State went 28-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 12.3 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

James Madison finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Dukes averaged 9.0 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

