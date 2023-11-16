Kent State Golden Flashes and the Hampton Pirates meet

Hampton Pirates (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes play the Hampton Pirates in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Kent State finished 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 76.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

Hampton finished 8-24 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.

