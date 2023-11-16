Kent State Golden Flashes and the Hampton Pirates meet

Hampton Pirates (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)
Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes play the Hampton Pirates in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.
Kent State finished 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 76.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.
Hampton finished 8-24 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
