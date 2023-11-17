Kent State Golden Flashes and the Hampton Pirates meet

Hampton Pirates (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -16; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will play the Hampton Pirates at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Kent State went 28-7 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

Hampton finished 8-24 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 32.1% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.