Kent State faces Fresno State following Sullinger’s 30-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at Kent State Golden Flashes (1-1)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jalen Sullinger scored 30 points in Kent State’s 113-108 overtime loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Kent State went 28-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Flashes averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 17.7 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Fresno State finished 11-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

