Kennesaw State visits East Carolina after Burden’s 24-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-2) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) at East Carolina Pirates (3-2)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Terrell Burden scored 24 points in Kennesaw State’s 79-77 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pirates have gone 3-2 at home. East Carolina is third in the AAC scoring 81.4 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Kennesaw State averages 16.6 more points per game (87.2) than East Carolina gives up to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Ezra Ausar is shooting 71.4% and averaging 14.6 points for East Carolina.

Simeon Cottle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Burden is averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.